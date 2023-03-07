This Golf Membership & Restaurant.com eGift Card Deal Is Only $44.99

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Fore! This Golf Membership ... Is Only $44.99!!!

3/7/2023 9:00 AM PT

Whether you're a casual golfer or not, this Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass + $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card is going to put a big smile on your face.

Like ClassPass for golf, this player's membership allows you to score discounted green fees at 3,000+ golf courses all over the country for only $44.99, saving you $154 off. After your game, enjoy a meal at any of the thousands of Restaurant.com participating eateries nationwide with the $50 Restaurant.com eGift card.

Save up to $40 every time you play. This Player's Pass Membership Deal includes 2-for-1 green fees all year long (even on weekends), extra discounts on last-minute tee times, and access to 3,000 courses nationwide. This membership will pay for itself in just one or two rounds -- it's too good to pass up!

So what are you waiting for? Save $154 off and enjoy this exclusive, limited-time deal for the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass + $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card for only $44.99. Get it before this deal ends at midnight on March 15.

