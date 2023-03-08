This App Provides a Second Number So You Can Keep Your Phone Private

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Like most things, there's now an app to help you keep a low profile in situations where strangers may need your phone number. Hushed offers an easy way to access a second phone number, keeping your real contact details private, and it's currently on sale.

With help from Hushed, you can get a second phone number that allows you to make calls, send texts, and manage multiple numbers right within the app.

This simple and secure app is easy to use and lets you choose the area code, offering you another number without an expensive second phone contract. You can even customize the voicemail and set up call forwarding to make things more seamless.

Get a lifetime subscription to Hushed Private Phone Line for just $24.99 ... but act fast. This is the last chance to score this TMZ exclusive savings, as it ends on March 31.