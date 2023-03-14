Get 3 Best-Selling Magazine Subscriptions For $44 Off!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Magazines provide an excitement you can’t find anywhere else, even today. For some, it’s the nostalgia, the glossy pages, the smell, and for others, it’s the thrill of knowing what you’ll find on the pages ahead ... and if you're still into paper and reading, take a gander at this.

You can get any 3 Best-Selling Digital or Print Magazine Subscriptions digitally or physically for $6. What used to be a $50 offer is now only $6, but only if you act fast!

You can choose from over 100 bestselling mag subscriptions in a wide array of popular topics such as pop culture, cooking, news, family and entertainment. There's titles like People, Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, Good Housekeeping, Women’s and Men’s Health, etc.

If you choose to buy them digitally, you can access your first issue in 2-4 weeks on any tablet or e-reader. For physical magazines, you can access the first issue in 8-12 weeks, with free shipping. Redeem your offer within 90 days before it expires.

Don’t let this fantastic deal go to waste, redeem it now while it’s on sale for only $6 (reg. $50) for a limited time only!