Bad Bunny Sings Ariana Grande on 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

Bad Bunny might be pushing for a collab with Ariana Grande ... singing one of her songs at the top of his lungs with James Corden, and he says is the English song he knows best!

The Puerto Rican rapper was riding shotgun with JC during Tuesday's episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' -- a segment on 'The Late Late Show.'

The two fellas were driving around ... having the time of their lives and singing along to different songs. However, when Corden turns on Ariana's 2014 hit featuring Zedd, "Break Free," Bad Bunny really puts on a show.

He tells the talk show host ... "I think this is the most English song that I most know" as he sings along.

Ya gotta see the moment the chorus comes on, the guys are both in mid convo but they break free from all that and go full-fledged concert mode.

Bad Bunny even showed Corden what the life of a pro wrestler entails ... enlisting the help of future WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to help teach James some moves inside a ring.

Of course, the car ride took many turns ... and the two talked about a number of things like how the "Me Porto Bonito" rapper, chose his stage name and his rise to fame.