Bad Bunny Out of Town Amid Massive Police Presence Near His Restaurant

Cops in Miami have descended upon an area near Bad Bunny's downtown restaurant -- leaving many wondering if he's okay ... but we've learned this has nothing to do with him.

The reggaeton artist's Japanese steakhouse, Gekko, is surrounded by dozens of police vehicles right now -- with SWAT units on the scene as well. The streets are getting blocked off ... and bystanders are filming the dramatic scene.

There are multiple units parked right in front of BB's establishment, with officers seen going in and out the front entrance -- so, naturally, there was panic that something may have happened to the beloved rapper ... that's not the case, though.

Sources directly familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the owners of Gekko have been notified about a possible fugitive situation that's playing out at the SLS LUX Brickell Hotel -- which is adjacent to Gekko and shares the block. This explains this type of police response.

Our sources tell us Gekko is not directly involved in this matter ... the restaurant just happens to be a gateway to the hotel and is at the center of this by chance. We're also told Bad Bunny isn't in FL at the moment, so he's no even in the vicinity of what's happening.

Gekko has become a huge hot spot in the city ... when Bad Bunny and Grutman opened this place back in August, it drew a big crowd and a lot of celebs. So, it's quite well-known.

It sounds like whatever the police are dealing with is fluid. We've reached out to the department for clarification on what exactly is going on, and if there's an active threat.

So far, no word back.