Guess Who This Popped Collar Kid Turned Into!

Before this handsome fella in his swag outfit and flowing hair turned into a voice actor and a Broadway star, he was just poppin' his collar, growing up in Hollywood, Florida and gearing up for college at Carnegie Mellon University.

After attending college with Broadway stars like Leslie Odom Jr., this angry bird was a frequent guest corresponded on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart, but if you don't recall him then ... you've definitely heard his animated voice as he melted away in one of Disney's classic films.