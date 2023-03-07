Guess Who This Mini Cheerleader Turned Into!

Before this cutie with her tongue stickin' out turned into a singer and big Disney star, she was just putting her hair up in a scrunchie, cheering with her mini pom-poms and playing chess in her school's club in Texas.

Following fellow Disney star and friend Demi Lovato's footsteps, this cute kid made her "Barney" debut in the early 2000s. She then went on to play Cole Sprouse's love interest on the show "Suite Life On Deck."