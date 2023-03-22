CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Talks Good, Bad Effects of AI on Health Care

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta says artificial intelligence is going to have an effect on health care one way or another ... and while he thinks it'll be mostly positive, there are also downsides.

CNN's go-to medical expert was at LAX Tuesday, where we talked to him about AI. Our photog actually got his first question by asking ChatGPT what to ask the good doctor.

Turns out, the machine was on point ... What does Sanjay think will be the most significant impact AI has in his field?

DSG breaks it down for us ... he believes AI is going to make things much easier for everyone -- practitioners and patients. He explains currently, we have a bit of a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine ... but he thinks AI will change that.

It's pretty fascinating ... Gupta thinks these programs are going to make diagnoses and treatments much more personalized, adding that's ultimately a great thing, 'cause it'll help more people get the best care.

The potential flip side ... algorithms being used to exploit or harm folks, which Dr. Gupta believes could happen if humans allow it. In other words, bad actors could make AI go south ... but he doesn't suspect it'll be the machine's fault -- it'll be our own.