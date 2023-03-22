Saliva Guitarist Wayne Swinny in ICU After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage
3/22/2023 11:57 AM PT
Wayne Swinny, founding Member and guitarist of the band Saliva, is currently battling for his life in the ICU after suffering a brain hemorrhage ... TMZ has learned.
The group shared the news Wednesday, with a statement saying, "Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called."
The statement continues, "He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news."
Wayne is an original member of the rock band -- founded in 1996 -- which now also consists of Bobby Amaru, Brad Stewart and Sammi Bishop.
His current condition is unclear, but the band is asking fans to keep the guitarist in their thoughts and prayers.