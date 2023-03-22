Subscribe to This Top-Rated VPN for An Extra 15% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Brought to you by the same company that developed arguably the most popular ad-blocking tool, AdGuard VPN gives you peace of mind whenever you go online. As part of our Spring Digital Blowout, you can grab a 5-year subscription with code SPRING15.

AdGuard VPN helps ensure that your connection stays encrypted round-the-clock. It renders you anonymous when you're connected so you can remain private and secure. And, you can access any content you wish. It uses its own security protocol to deliver a faster and safer connection, and with servers located in over 60 locations across the globe.

AdGuard VPN takes it up a notch and enforces a zero-logging policy, meaning it will never record any of your data. You're also free to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Stay safe online with a truly private VPN. Grab a 5-year subscription to AdGuard VPN now for just $34.99 with code SPRING15 at checkout. This deal ends April 3 at 11:59 PM PT.