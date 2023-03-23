TikTok Hearings Feel Flashy, But U.S. Ban Still Possible Says Journalist Taylor Lorenz

Play video content TMZ.com

America's crackdown on TikTok might just be a way for lawmakers to look good on camera, but that doesn't mean a potential ban of the app nationwide is just for show ... so says Taylor Lorenz.

The Washington Post's top tech reporter joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday, giving us her thoughts about the current hearings about the app's ties to China ... as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew gets grilled by congressmen at Capitol Hill.

Play video content

She says it seems like a lot of the lawmakers are dragging Chew to get some viral traction, ironically enough ... adding there's a bigger point to be made about social media as a whole, but strangely the blame is just put on TikTok -- pointing to Facebook, for example.

That being said, Taylor is still taking these hearings seriously ... and she tells us why it could all still come crumbling down.

Play video content 3/22/23 TMZ.com