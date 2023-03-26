Nicolas Cage Channeling Vampire Vibes in NYC Ahead of 'Renfield'

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicolas Cage is set to portray Count Dracula in a new horror-comedy flick that's coming out next month -- but it seems he might still be in character in the Big Apple ... take a looksy.

The legendary actor hit the town in NYC Sunday, where an eyewitness tells us he was dropped off at MUJI SoHo -- a Japanese department store - on Broadway ... where he cruised in to buy a few things, and then popped right back out to meet his waiting SUV.

Check out the 'fit that Nic was rocking as he was heading out ... dude's in a classic black suit with shades -- complete with a pair of high-heeled boots that'd make Prince blush.

It's nothing too out of the ordinary for NC -- who's always stylin' and profilin', and was doing exactly that as he touched down at JFK Saturday with his family. However ... considering his movie, 'Renfield,' is coming out in a few short weeks (where he plays the most famous vamp of all) ... it kinda makes ya wonder if he was intentionally telegraphing goth-y vibes here.

If nothing else ... it's just Nic Cage being Nic Cage, and certainly giving off big Nic Cage energy. BTW, the dude's having yet another resurgence online ... thanks to Pedro Pascal.

A clip from their 2022 film, 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' is all the rage on TikTok these days ... marking a new way Nic's broken through in pop culture, again.