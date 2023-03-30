Ex-'Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested for Possessing Child Porn

Joshua Tylerbest -- a contestant on Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette," who actually went pretty far -- has been arrested and charged with having child pornography on him ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the IT consultant was busted last month in Miami -- law enforcement says a Google account registered to him was flagged for allegedly uploading approximately 50 images/videos showing child sexual abuse.

The cops got a search warrant of the Google account and claim they found evidence of Tylerbest interacting with the child pornography images.

Law enforcement says they then searched his residence and seized several electronic items, including his iPhone -- which they claim contained 15 files that fit the bill for child porn. Cops claim the clips include videos of kids -- some of whom are under 10 -- involved in graphic sex acts with adults.

He's now been formally charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child ... to which he has pled not guilty. Tylerbest is due back in court in June.

Like we said earlier, Tylerbest had a little bit of a run during Katie's time as the 'Bachelorette' in 2021. He made it through four weeks but was eliminated after that. There was nothing particularly scandalous about his time on TV and, at the time, he was relatively well-regarded.

He's continued to fraternize with fellow 'Bachelorette' stars, as documented on his social media -- he's hit the town with other contestants who were on the show.