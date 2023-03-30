Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Says Bonding Experience Ruined, Dr. Invokes Jeffrey Epstein Case

Play video content

Gwyneth Paltrow's closing argument came with a healthy dose of cringe -- with Gwyneth's lawyer spinning the ski accident as a tragedy that unraveled his client's desire for a vacation that would bond her blended family ... but before that, the Dr. suing her made an outrageous comparison between Gwyneth and Jeffrey Epstein.

Let's start with Dr. Terry Sanderson. He went off the rails Wednesday on the stand when he started a rant that the jury needed to send a message -- presumably to celebrities -- that they must be held accountable for their actions, suggesting the kind of thing he's accusing Gwyneth of leads to people like Jeffrey Epstein molesting children on a private island.

Yes, he said that, and the judge ordered the jury to ignore it.

As for closing arguments, Gwyneth's lawyer made the argument the skiing accident was a gut punch to her blended family, where she, Brad Falchuk and their kids were there for a bonding experience and the collision ruined their efforts.

Deliberations are currently underway. Cannot wait to hear what the jury has to say about this.