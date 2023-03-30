CA Reparations Estimate of $800 Billion Huge But Fair Says Advisory Committee Member

Play video content TMZ.com

Economists who suggest California pay $800 billion in reparations to Black citizens are weighing a ton of factors beyond just ancestry ... and the Vice Chair of San Francisco's reparations committee says, all things considered, it's actually pretty fair.

Tinisch Hollins joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" Thursday, giving us a look at the many things reparations advisory committees take into account while coming up with estimates -- including things like the racial wealth gap, housing discrimination practices such as redlining and loss of property due to race.

While the $800B number was suggested for the state, San Fran is considering a separate payment -- possibly $5 million per eligible person -- and she acknowledges the big dollar figures create "sticker shock" ... for everyone, whether you're pro or against.

As we reported, Gov. Gavin Newsom's been pushing this for a few years, looking to determine how much Black CA citizens could potentially receive in reparations.

Tinisch says it's also important to remember the numbers reflect value, not necessarily cash payouts -- she gave us a couple other ways it could be distributed.