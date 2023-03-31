President Biden, Demi Lovato, More Show Support on Transgender Day of Visibility

Today is Transgender Day of Visibility ... and some of the biggest names in Hollywood and politics are using their voices to show support for members of the community.

President Biden proclaimed March 31, 2023, as Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday from the White House ... furthering his message with a tweet Friday that read, in part, "Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support."

Demi Lovato, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and comedian Chelsea Handler -- who posted a video of support and took jabs at politicians in support of anti-trans legislation in the process -- were among some of the other celebs to put their voice behind the cause.

Jamie Lee Curtis retweeted a post from her 27-year-old transgender daughter's post with the caption "PROUD MOTHER". Ben McKee, bass player from Imagine Dragons, and Trans YouTube star Jazz Jennings also posted messages.