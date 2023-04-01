WrestleMania 39 kicks off this weekend with the ultimate "Showcase of Immortals" and TMZ is ready to dive into all the action by seeing which pro wrestler you'd choose out of a HOT head-to-head lineup!

First up stepping into the ring ... you've got the highly-anticipated match between Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins. Things may get hostile because Rollins is seeking revenge as Paul has knocked him out twice before!!!

And, who will win the battle between SmackDown Women's Champ Charlotte Flair -- who continues to follow in her father, Ric Flair's legendary footsteps -- going up against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley?

You now have front-row access to all the sweaty action, because we've assembled a gallery of matches for you to pick your winning wrestlers. Be prepared to see a graphic face-off between this year's headliners, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes ... and that's just the beginning!

