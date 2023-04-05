Cash App Founder Bob Lee Reportedly Murdered In San Francisco Stabbing

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, has reportedly been murdered in a stabbing in San Francisco.

The 43-year-old founder was involved in the fatal stabbing early Tuesday morning, according to NBC Bay Area -- sources say he was rushed to a hospital after the attack but succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made yet, and San Francisco PD has yet to reveal any details about the alleged suspect.

Lee was currently the CPO of the crypto company MobileCoin ... and he was the CTO of the mobile payment app Square in the past -- even working at Google in his early days.