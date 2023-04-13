Cops Reportedly Arrest Tech Exec for Murder of Cash App's Bob Lee

Cops have reportedly arrested a man in the stabbing murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, and the alleged suspect is a fellow tech exec.

The arrest went down early Thursday in Emeryville, CA ... near San Francisco where Lee was stabbed, this according to Mission Local, which broke the story.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet, Lee and the suspect were driving together in San Francisco, in the early hours of April 4. The car was registered to the suspect, according to M.I., adding some sort of confrontation ensued in the car and continued after Lee left the vehicle.

Lee was stabbed at least twice ... and the outlet says the knife has now been recovered near the area where Lee was fatally wounded.

Cops say this was not a robbery or random crime.