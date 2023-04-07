New Video Shows Cash App Founder Collapse After Stabbing, Desperately Calls 911

Dramatic new video shows the shocking moment Cash App founder Bob Lee collapsed in front of a San Francisco building and desperately tried to flag down a passing car while dialing 911 -- after he was brutally stabbed.

Check out the surveillance footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, depicting a badly injured Lee staggering up to the apartment building early Tuesday morning before he dropped to the ground. Not another person was in sight.

At first, Lee seemed motionless -- as if on the brink of death -- but then he got to his knees and called police using a cell phone in his bloody hands. He allegedly told the 911 operator, "Help. Someone stabbed me."

Suddenly, Lee propped up and waved at what appeared to be a motorist driving by. He then struggled to his feet and clutched the stab wounds to his torso as he walked off, presumably to get help.

In another part of the video, Lee approached a car that had stopped at an intersection. Although it's hard to see what happened next, Lee reportedly lifted his shirt, revealing his injuries to the driver as he begged for assistance. But, the motorist inexplicably sped away, leaving Lee alone in the middle of the empty street.

Police responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to Lee, who later died at the hospital.

The unknown assailant fled and was still at large as of this morning.

At a press conference Wednesday night, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott declined to give a motive or say if the attack was random or targeted.

Cops reportedly recovered a kitchen knife with a 4-inch blade in a parking lot near the crime scene.

Elon Musk and other high-profile tech execs were outraged by the murder, and some took to social media to air their grievances to San Francisco officials over what they view as a rise in violent crime in the city.