Cash App Founder's Final Moments Were Reportedly a Living Hell

Cash App founder Bob Lee's final moments were reportedly caught on video before he collapsed dead from stab wounds on a California street.

Surveillance footage, reviewed by The San Francisco Standard, showed Lee tending to his injuries with one hand while holding his mobile phone with the other hand as he staggered down a desolate city street early Tuesday morning. A trail of blood was left in his wake.

The video also depicted Lee approaching a Toyota Camry with its hazard lights on and raising his shirt to reveal a stab wound to the driver. As Lee asked for help, the motorist sped away.

Moments later, Lee fell to the ground, but he got back up and walked further down the road before collapsing again.

Using his cell phone, Lee called 911 and screamed, "Help! Someone stabbed me!" By the time San Francisco police arrived, Lee was already unconscious and later died at a local hospital.

Police say Lee was stabbed twice in the chest by an unknown assailant, who fled the scene. A motive has not been disclosed.

Heavy hitters in the tech industry were outraged by the murder. Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted at SFDA Brooke Jenkins, asking if she was doing enough to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars.

Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted.



Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.



Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2023 @elonmusk

Block, Inc. Co-founder Jack Dorsey, whose company owns Cash App, said he was heartbroken over Lee's death.

MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard characterized Lee as a “force of nature" in the tech industry.