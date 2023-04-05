Chicago Blackhawks Gift Lifelong Fan Puck, Stick At Her First Live Game
Chicago Blackhawks Gift Lifelong Fan With Puck, Stick ... At First In-Person Game
4/5/2023 8:41 AM PT
A lifelong Chicago Blackhawks fan received a surprise Tuesday night ... the team gifted her a hockey puck and stick before the game started, in honor of it being her first-ever NHL game, and the awesome gestures brought the fan to tears.
The Blackhawks posted a video on TikTok, explaining several players noticed the woman, who has been a fan of the team since she was 4, holding a sign during warmups that read ... "63 years. Fan 1st time seeing live."
NHL vet and former 1st-round pick Connor Murphy was one of the players who took notice of the woman, so he tossed her a puck. He also gave the fan his stick, too.
The woman -- wearing a Blackhawks white road jersey -- was visibly overwhelmed by the gesture ... and seemed incredibly thankful Murphy hooked her up with the gifts.
It gets better ... she must've been a good luck charm 'cause Chicago defeated the Flames, 4-3, capping off what turned out to be a special night.