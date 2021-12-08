Chicago Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Knocked Out On Ice, Hospitalized

Scary moment in the NHL on Tuesday ... Chicago Blackhawks winger Jujhar Khaira was knocked out after taking a violent shoulder to the face -- and he was eventually hospitalized.

The horrifying scene all went down in the second period of the Hawks' game against the Rangers in Chicago ... when Khaira was blindsided by New York star Jacob Trouba.

Really scary scene in Chicago as Jujhar Khaira is knocked out cold by Jacob Trouba. Paramedics on the ice. pic.twitter.com/so2YmuXl8Q — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021 @BradyTrett

You can see in footage of the play, Khaira's head slammed hard off the ice after he took the hit ... and he was immediately knocked unconscious.

The 27-year-old laid motionless for several seconds -- and he was ultimately put on a stretcher and taken to a nearby medical facility.

Play video content Chicago Blackhawks

Fortunately, the Blackhawks say Khaira is doing well ... with head coach Derek King telling media members, "He's up. He's talking. He's very responsive."

"I think he wants to get back on the ice," King added with a laugh.

Khaira -- who's played in 18 games for the Blackhawks this season -- is expected to undergo several more tests to figure out just how bad his injuries are.