This Fast-Performing Mac Mini is Under $700

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Want a high-performing computer but want to avoid trading your awesome monitor or keyboard for it? What you need is a brand-new Apple Mac mini.

Ideal for business professionals, designers, musicians, and other office workers, it can handle all tasks with ease and help you tackle your work, no matter what you do.

This 2018 Mac mini is made for multi-tasking with speed and can hold all your files and media. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity, and has four Thunderbolt three ports providing high bandwidth and high-speed connectivity. If you already have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, the Mac mini will make a fantastic counterpart.

Whether you're ready to switch to an Apple device without the hassle of buying a new computer or want to continue riding the Apple wave with some of the most powerful tech, we've got you covered.