President Trump Attends UFC 287 In Miami, Cageside W/ Dana White, Kid Rock

Donald Trump is in the building for UFC 287 in Miami ... sitting Octagon-side with close friend, UFC president Dana White, and Kid Rock.

It makes sense ... #45's Mar-a-Lago home is only about an hour from MIA's Kaseya Center -- the location of 287 -- and with supporter Jorge Masvidal fighting on the cards co-main event vs. Gilbert Burns, it makes sense that Trump would attend.

Massive crowd at UFC Miami chants “U-S-A” after Trump greets crowd 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/AHGBM8lbzD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2023 @bennyjohnson

Trump is seated just feet from the Octagon, with Dana to his right, and Kid Rock to his left. Mike Tyson is seated next to the controversial musician.

ESPN+, unlike the last time Trump attended a fight (UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, July 2021) where he was never shown on the television broadcast, was shown ... with a graphic saying "45th President of the United States."

There was also a "U.S.A., U.S.A." chant from a portion of the packed crowd.

President Donald Trump in attendance at UFC 287 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OriJbrcSIg — Lock-In Jiu-Jitsu (@CombatSport_USA) April 9, 2023 @CombatSport_USA

After Kevin Holland knocked out SantiagoPonzinibbio in the 3rd round, Big Mouth jumped the Octagon fence, and was talking to Dana as Trump listened on.

Donald, KR, and "Iron Mike" aren't the only celebs in the house ...the event's packed with big stars like Odell Beckham Jr., Logan Paul, Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow.