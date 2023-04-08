Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
President Trump Attends UFC 287 In Miami, Cageside W/ Dana White, Kid Rock

4/8/2023 8:51 PM PT
jorge masvidal trump
Donald Trump is in the building for UFC 287 in Miami ... sitting Octagon-side with close friend, UFC president Dana White, and Kid Rock.

It makes sense ... #45's Mar-a-Lago home is only about an hour from MIA's Kaseya Center -- the location of 287 -- and with supporter Jorge Masvidal fighting on the cards co-main event vs. Gilbert Burns, it makes sense that Trump would attend.

Trump is seated just feet from the Octagon, with Dana to his right, and Kid Rock to his left. Mike Tyson is seated next to the controversial musician.

ESPN+, unlike the last time Trump attended a fight (UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, July 2021) where he was never shown on the television broadcast, was shown ... with a graphic saying "45th President of the United States."

There was also a "U.S.A., U.S.A." chant from a portion of the packed crowd.

After Kevin Holland knocked out SantiagoPonzinibbio in the 3rd round, Big Mouth jumped the Octagon fence, and was talking to Dana as Trump listened on.

Donald, KR, and "Iron Mike" aren't the only celebs in the house ...the event's packed with big stars like Odell Beckham Jr., Logan Paul, Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow.

Trump In Court
Getty

Of course, it's been a hectic week for the former president. On Tuesday, Trump was arraigned in NYC where he was charged with 34 felonies.

Old news is old news!
