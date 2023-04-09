Hulu's New Freaknik Doc Freaking Out Older Generation of Partiers

Play video content TikTok / @lashwaxandglow

Hulu's forthcoming documentary about Freaknik apparently has some old-school partiers trembling in their boots ... and one woman's now-viral concerns might reflect the many.

A TikToker named Tina posted a clip that's making the rounds, and it seems to be a perfect encapsulation of what a lot of late-40-somethings/early-50-somethings in and around the Atlanta area are worried about with this movie coming out ... namely, showing up in this.

Check out her breakdown of what was going on back then during the legendary Freaknik street festivals that used to overtake the ATL during Spring Break ... sounds like a wild time.

As Tina notes here, she's not so much worried about herself in this instance ... as she says she would always avoid the giant video cameras that were being busted out left and right -- a staple of Freaknik culture, it seems, in those days. She says she never did anything crazy or regretful on tape -- but the same can't be said for others, and she's nervous for them.

Her angst is now trending on Twitter, too, BTW ... with a lot of folks joking that their moms and aunts probably don't want this thing hitting the airwaves -- 'cause it could include some old footage that's a little bit embarrassing. Of course, there's some ugliness as well.

The Freaknik parties of the '90s ended up drawing a lot of crime and debauchery to Atlanta at its peak -- including looting, robberies, assaults and sexual assaults ... the latter of which started to become a worrisome trend as more women were being manhandled in public.

It’s a True Life Freaknik documentary that just scratched the surface. HOPEFULLY they don’t try to sanitize it https://t.co/Xckm3UQaKF pic.twitter.com/jUdfJlC5FA — #LONGLIVEKHAMEYEA (@KHAENOTBAE) April 9, 2023 @KHAENOTBAE

The issue got so bad ... city leaders started to crack down and break up Freaknik to the point that it wasn't what it once was -- and eventually dissolved entirely in the late '90s.

Some in Atlanta have tried to revive Freaknik in recent years, but it's never been the same. In any case -- the new doc, 'The Wildest Party Never Told,' is aiming to expose all of it.

Hulu Sets 'Freaknik,' Gerald Blanchard and Park Avenue Peerage Docs - Variety executive producer, Luther Campbell. https://t.co/Gys4G4zy8S — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) April 6, 2023 @unclelukereal1