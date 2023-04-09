Celebs With Pope Francis -- Star-Studded Greetings For Easter Sunday

It's officially Easter Sunday, folks ... so as you're divin' into whatever you gave up for Lent, take a look at some big names having a grand ole time with the Pope himself!

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kelly Clarkson, and soccer legend Diego Maradona are just a few shaking hands and chatting it up with Pope Francis -- and it looks like the celebs certainly love him.

Martin Scorsese was blessed to be in the Pope's presence ... even kissing his hand out of respect!

Aretha Franklin got the chance to sing "Amazing Grace" in front of the Pope at the World Meeting of Families in 2015 -- an opportunity we're sure she didn't want to pass up.

U2's Bono seems to be deep in a conversation with PF -- who's seen here in a wheelchair.