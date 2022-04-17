NYC's Easter Bonnet Parade Draws Wild Outfits, 'Tis the Season!

It's Easter again, and New Yorkers were itching to get out and be festive after a couple years of pandemic fatigue -- an occasion for which they did not disappoint at all.

Scores of people poured into the streets of NYC Sunday to celebrate the holiday as part of the annual Easter Parade/Bonnet Festival ... extra emphasis on that last part. The hats worn were big and wild ... as were a lot of their getups, which reflected the Spring season.

One lady was rockin' a huge teacup bonnet, and another had one on that cradled a bird nest up top with some colored eggs. Others wore masks -- both bird and bunny themed -- and there wasn't left to the imagination in costumes and designs.

Even the pets were getting in on the fun ... with dogs dressed from ear to tail in Easter wear.

BTW, normie NYC dwellers weren't the only ones in the spirit to celebrate Easter -- Hollywood's rich and famous were also in the mood to get decked out on Sunday.

Easter's usually seen as something you really get into for the kids -- among the non-religious, that is -- but even the adults can have fun ... as we clearly see in New York and beyond.