Celebs Getting Their Green On for St. Patrick's Day

We've Got the Look & Luck o' the Irish

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are in the spirit -- rockin' green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Warning: Images may contain green beer and Guinness.

Olympic athlete Simone Biles shared green bikini shots while on vacation in Turks and Caicos -- while Danny Trejo, made special holiday donuts at his L.A. restaurant ... rainbows and Lucky Charms included!!!

Of course, we can't forget "Too Hot To Handle" star Francesca Farago, who did an entire shamrock photo shoot for the occasion.

Other celebs went out all for the holiday ... John C. Reilly was the international guest of honor at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland.

Pretty special moment for John and all of Ireland, really. This year marks the first time in 2 years they've had the celebration there ... due to COVID.

Other notable mentions include Jeff Ross ... sharing a throwback photo with his late pal Donny Davis dressed as a leprechaun.