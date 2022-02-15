Celebrities Spotted Celebrating Valentine's Day in L.A.

You are not alone ... the annual obligatory Valentine's dinner is a thing celebs gotta do too -- it's just that folks like Chris Pratt, Justin Bieber and Gunna hit more expensive restaurants.

Among the couples spotted out getting their V-Day on were Anthony Davis and his wife at Giorgio Baldi ... while relatively new boos Gunna and Chloe Bailey hit BOA Steakhouse.

Nothing screams we're official like that Feb. 14 dinner date!!!

Other famous lovebirds out in the L.A. area included:

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger went to Cafe Vida in Pacific Palisades

went to Cafe Vida in Pacific Palisades Larry English and Nicole - Tommy's in Beverly Hills

and - Tommy's in Beverly Hills Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham - Nobu in Malibu

and - Nobu in Malibu Justin and Hailey - Nobu in Malibu

Meanwhile, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were seen grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills. Nice and romantic, right? Well, Chrissy also zinged her Valentine pretty good by revealing the less-than-gushing card John gave her.

She joked (we think) ... "I guess he saves it all for the songs."