NASCAR's Cody Ware Arrested ... Accused Of Assaulting Woman

NASCAR driver Cody Ware was arrested on Monday ... following allegations he assaulted a female.

According to police records, the 27-year-old was booked into jail in Iredell County, N.C. at 7:38 AM on charges of assault by strangulation -- inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female.

The records show as of Monday afternoon, he was still in custody.

Specifics regarding the allegations against Ware have not yet been revealed ... though police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show the alleged incident initially happened on April 3 at a home in Mooresville, N.C.

NASCAR suspended the Cup Series driver indefinitely following his arrest.

Ware did not race in Sunday's NASCAR Cup event at Bristol Motor Speedway ... with Rick Ware Racing announcing earlier in the weekend that Cody would sit out while dealing with "a personal matter."

Cody began racing in the Cup Series in 2017. His best career finish came last season, when he came in sixth place at Daytona International Speedway.