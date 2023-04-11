Zia Cooke Cries After L.A. Sparks Draft Her, Magic Johnson Shows Big Love!

Zia Cooke was brought to tears after the Los Angeles Sparks selected her with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night ... but get this, the moment got even more emotional for her -- 'cause she later got a shout-out from Magic Johnson!

The sweet scene all went down at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan after the former South Carolina point guard -- who averaged 15.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season -- walked on the stage following the Sparks' selection.

"I put my life into this."



Zia Cooke was overcome with emotion after being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks 🥹 pic.twitter.com/fLrcel1Ga1 — espnW (@espnW) April 11, 2023 @espnW

You can see in video of the draft's broadcast, she broke down in tears ... before saying, "It means the most."

"I put in a lot of work since I was 6 years old," she added while crying. "I put my life into this."

The Ohio native also spoke of her father ... saying he's been supportive since day one, always making sure her dreams would come true.

During the broadcast, Cooke's dad could also be seen watching his daughter give her emotional speech with pride.

"My dad, being here for me since I was a kid," Cooke said, "this is something I dreamed of and I'm finally here. It's crazy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cooke's father wasn't the only one supporting her at the draft ... her coach, Dawn Staley, was in the crowd showin' love -- and then L.A. legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to praise her too!

"I’m excited that we are bringing a winner, dynamic guard that plays both ends of the court, and a player with a high basketball IQ to the @LASparks, South Carolina’s Zia Cooke!" Johnson tweeted.

"Welcome to LA @zia_cooke!"

There were other cool moments from the 2023 draft ... Aliyah Boston -- the No. 1 overall pick -- had reporters take photos of her with her cellphone, while Haley Jones, who was selected by the Atlanta Dream, went old school and brought out a camcorder to the draft.

Of course, the female athletes came in their best drip -- Seattle Storm first-round pick Jordan Horston pulled up in a full Louis Vuitton fit, while South Carolina's Breanna Beal, who dates NFL star Jaycee Horn, was vibrant with a hot pink, two-piece suit.

LSU star and NCAA champ Alexis Morris also turned heads ... looking flawless in an elegant black blazer and slacks.