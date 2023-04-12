Shaq Says Angel Reese Is Greatest LSU Athlete Ever

Angel Reese > Shaquille O'Neal

Angel Reese > Joe Burrow

Angel Reese > "Pistol" Pete Maravich

Angel Reese > Justin Jefferson

Angel Reese > Y.A. Tittle

Angel Reese > Odell Beckham Jr.

"[Angel Reese's] probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU Sports," Shaquille O'Neal said on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," doubling down, saying, "Did you hear what I just said? Male and female."

It's not surprising that Shaq is super high on Angel. The Big Fella had her back in a major way when people got on the newly crowned NCAA champ for taunting Caitlin Clark with John Cena's "You Can't See Me" gesture.

LSU is known for its marquis athletes, past and present. Legends. Hall of Famers.

In addition to the guys up top, Patrick Peterson, Andrew Whitworth, Alan Faneca, Kevin Mawae, Ja'Marr Chase, Jamal Adams, Alex Bregman, Todd Walker, Tyrann Mathieu, Lolo Jones, Bob Pettit and so many more went to LSU.

Shaq -- who starred for the Tigers from 1989-1992 -- said he puts Reese ahead of other notable LSU athlete alums, including himself ... because she won a national championship for the university.

"She delivered that package," Shaq said. "It's a lot of names you can throw around, men and women, but she's probably the greatest athlete."

FYI, Reese averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season.

"Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes," O'Neal said. "I'm not doing that. She's the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU because she got it done. Joe Burrow got it done a couple of years ago, but she's way more athletic than he is."