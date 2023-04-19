Two-Time 'Survivor' Contestant Keith Nale Dead At 62

Keith Nale, a two-time contestant on the "Survivor" TV series, has died after a bout with cancer.

His wife, Dana, tells TMZ ... Keith passed away Tuesday in his home in Keithville, Louisiana after he discovered that he had the disease in January. Dana said it was unclear what type of cancer he had.

His presence will definitely be missed. Keith was beloved by his fellow contestants from the "Survivor" franchise, which isolates a group of strangers on an island where they compete in endurance challenges to avoid elimination through voting until one person is left standing.

Keith appeared on 2014's "Survivor: San Juan del Sur," with his son, Wes, where he reached the final four competition before getting the boot. The following year, Keith returned to a different version of the show — Survivor: Cambodia — where he nearly made it to the finals again, but he got voted off.

Some of Keith's fellow contestants paid homage to him on social media.

Jeremy Collins, who won "Survivor: Cambodia" in 2015, tweeted his condolences to Keith's family, noting that he and Keith were both firefighters by trade.

Ex-contestant Kelley Wentworth recalled that Keith had the "purest heart" and a good sense of humor when everyone really needed some laughs.

ET was first to report his death.

Keith was 62.