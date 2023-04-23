Donald Trump Offers Half-Eaten Piece of Pizza to Cheering Supporters
4/23/2023 6:26 AM PT
Donald Trump tried to ingratiate a crowd of supporters with pizza, but he suggested the prized piece was a slice he had half-eaten.
Trump showed up at a pizzeria in Fort Myers, Florida Friday ... sort of a pizza party after his speech at the Lee County Republican Party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner. Yeah, pizza after dinner may be a little much.
Trump's at the cash register, egging on the crowd ... "Enjoy the pizza, enjoy the pizza!"
Not one to shy away from the likes of a good pizza pie, Trump chomped into a piece and mused, "Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?"
We hope it's a joke, but based on history he may well think a half-eaten Trump slice is worth more than a whole, and there are probably supporters of his who feel the same.