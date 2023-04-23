Donald Trump Offers Half-Eaten Piece of Pizza to Cheering Supporters

Play video content

Donald Trump tried to ingratiate a crowd of supporters with pizza, but he suggested the prized piece was a slice he had half-eaten.

Trump showed up at a pizzeria in Fort Myers, Florida Friday ... sort of a pizza party after his speech at the Lee County Republican Party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner. Yeah, pizza after dinner may be a little much.

Trump's at the cash register, egging on the crowd ... "Enjoy the pizza, enjoy the pizza!"

Not one to shy away from the likes of a good pizza pie, Trump chomped into a piece and mused, "Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?"