Donald Trump Offers Half-Eaten Piece of Pizza to Cheering Supporters

Donald Trump A Slice of Life ... Trump Offers Half-Eaten Pizza to Fans

4/23/2023 6:26 AM PT
WHO WANTS A BITE?

Donald Trump tried to ingratiate a crowd of supporters with pizza, but he suggested the prized piece was a slice he had half-eaten.

Trump showed up at a pizzeria in Fort Myers, Florida Friday ... sort of a pizza party after his speech at the Lee County Republican Party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner. Yeah, pizza after dinner may be a little much.

Trump's at the cash register, egging on the crowd ... "Enjoy the pizza, enjoy the pizza!"

Former President Donald Trump eats a slice of pizza at Downtown
Not one to shy away from the likes of a good pizza pie, Trump chomped into a piece and mused, "Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?"

We hope it's a joke, but based on history he may well think a half-eaten Trump slice is worth more than a whole, and there are probably supporters of his who feel the same.

