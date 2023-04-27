Jerry Springer's Former TV Pals Pay Tribute, Remember Late Talk Show Host

Jerry Springer's death is sending shockwaves through the daytime TV industry ... with tributes pouring in from other talk show hosts who knew Jerry well.

Maury Povich tells TMZ ... "I am shocked and saddened by Jerry's passing. He was a friend and colleague. He was in his own way a unique showman. I will miss him."

Ricki Lake tells us she loved Jerry and was sad to hear he died, and she's remembering him as "a mensch and a friend."

Play video content 2018 TBS

Ricki adds, "I always loved his final thought at the end of his crazy show. My favorite memory of him was when he and I battled it out on Rap Battle. He was hilarious and he beat my a**. Jerry Springer will be missed."

Sally Jessy tells TMZ ... "I'm extremely sad at the news of Jerry Springer's passing. He was a bright, funny man whom I considered to be a friend. He will be missed."

Play video content TMZ.com

Even Jerry's former industry "rivals" are giving it up ... with Geraldo Rivera telling us they actually had a friendship off camera despite competing for ratings on daytime TV back in the day.

Geraldo says Oprah was the catalyst who brought him and Jerry together ... though it had been a few years since he last spoke to Jerry and didn't know he was battling cancer.