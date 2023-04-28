Save $75 On This TWS Earbuds Bundle

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've got a music-loving mom in your life, we have a great deal worth checking out. For a limited time, give your mom a major upgrade to an improved set of earbuds.

Complete with a wireless charging case and power bank, the Flux 7 TWS earbuds currently come at a reduced price with no coupon required. Get that 75% savings and ensure these earbuds arrive before Mother's Day by placing your order by May 3.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and IPX4 waterproofing, these earbuds are an excellent on-the-move accessory that lets users enjoy high-quality audio from anywhere. Compatible with smartphones and offering up to four hours of uninterrupted operating time, they provide auto-pairing that simplifies daily use.