Stars At Stagecoach 2023 -- Having Some Fun In The Sun!

Stagecoach, one of the biggest country music festivals around, has come to a close, and it wasn't just your average Joe's in the crowd ... celebs took it all in, too!!!

Jasmine Goode, Amanda Stanton, and Nick Viall are just a few of the familiar faces gettin' down to the likes of Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, ZZ Top, and Kane Brown in Indio this weekend, living it up on the same festival grounds where Coachella wrapped just 1 week before.

Sophia and Aurora Culpo were all smiles out in the desert, putting some yin-yang balance to their matching cowgirl fits!

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were having a great time, too -- posin' for the camera as the festival went on late into the night.