Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Squared away in this altered image is a guy who you can "Lean On" whenever you're in the mood to let loose, be in your feels and dip it low! At the drop of his cowboy hat ... see if you've got what it takes to guess this scrambled star!

Over the years, he's been known to flash his badonkadonk, and if you'd like to see more ... you can find him dancing at Stagecoach during his "HonkyTonk!" Do you reckon the disguised DJ in this mashed up image? You've got this!