'General Hospital' Star Jaclyn Zeman Dead at 70

Jaclyn Zeman, famous for her role on "General Hospital" for more than 40 years has died.

Frank Valentini, one of the executive producers on "GH" made the announcement Wednesday, writing, "On behalf of our General Hospital family, "I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Valentini continues, "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

Zeman was a staple on the show for decades, first joining the show in 1977. She also made television appearances on shows like "Chicago Hope."

Jaclyn is credited with more than 850 episodes of "General Hospital" to her name. It's currently unclear how she died.

She was 70.