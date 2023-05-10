Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Nikola Jokic, Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Squash Beef During Sweet Pregame Moment

5/10/2023 6:08 AM PT
Nikola Jokić, Mat Ishbia
Courtesy of NBA

The Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia beef is no more ... the Nuggets star and the Suns owner made nice before Game 5 on Tuesday night -- and their feud-ending moment was super sweet.

Jokic appeared to first extend the olive branch just before the big playoff game in Denver ... when he walked over to Ishbia -- who was sitting courtside -- with a basketball and a smile.

You can see in video of their interaction, Jokic tossed the ball to the Suns honcho ... before grabbing his hand and pulling him in for a hug.

Ishbia was all smiles as he embraced Jokic back -- and it was clear, the two were pals once again.

Of course, back on Sunday night, the guys were anything but friends ... after Jokic pushed the 43-year-old for the way he held onto the ball during a play in the middle of Game 4.

Jokic was fined $25,000 for the incident.

Tuesday night, though, wasn't without at least some spice for Jokic ... 'cause while the Nuggets ended up winning easily over the Suns and the Ishbia problems evaporated, the big center still found drama.

Late in the game, Jokic and Kevin Durant got into a mix-up on the sideline -- one where Durant actually shoved the Denver star. KD was given a technical over the play.

Cooler heads ultimately prevailed, and after the big win, Jokic was all smiles ... even joking with Shaquille O'Neal during an interview.

Old news is old news!
