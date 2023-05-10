Nikola Jokic, Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Squash Beef During Sweet Pregame Moment

The Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia beef is no more ... the Nuggets star and the Suns owner made nice before Game 5 on Tuesday night -- and their feud-ending moment was super sweet.

Jokic appeared to first extend the olive branch just before the big playoff game in Denver ... when he walked over to Ishbia -- who was sitting courtside -- with a basketball and a smile.

You can see in video of their interaction, Jokic tossed the ball to the Suns honcho ... before grabbing his hand and pulling him in for a hug.

"I was hoping he was gonna pay my fine, but no." 🤣



Jokic says it's all love after seeing Mat Ishbia pre-game 💯 pic.twitter.com/Iqj50Ymf0Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2023 @BleacherReport

Ishbia was all smiles as he embraced Jokic back -- and it was clear, the two were pals once again.

Of course, back on Sunday night, the guys were anything but friends ... after Jokic pushed the 43-year-old for the way he held onto the ball during a play in the middle of Game 4.

Nikola Jokic trying to get the ball from the Suns fans pic.twitter.com/5c1no0UdwH — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 8, 2023 @ohnohedidnt24

Jokic was fined $25,000 for the incident.

Tuesday night, though, wasn't without at least some spice for Jokic ... 'cause while the Nuggets ended up winning easily over the Suns and the Ishbia problems evaporated, the big center still found drama.

Kevin Durant shoves Nikola Jokic out of the Suns’ huddle 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/xeHcNGj3Un — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023 @ClutchPointsApp

Late in the game, Jokic and Kevin Durant got into a mix-up on the sideline -- one where Durant actually shoved the Denver star. KD was given a technical over the play.

"Where is Shaq in that list? Is Shaq in that list?" 😂😂



The Joker came for Shaq after passing Wilt for the most Playoff triple-doubles by a center 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lc0fCeGLFG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2023 @NBAonTNT