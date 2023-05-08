Nikola Jokić Courtside Altercation W/ Suns Owner, Receives Technical

Nikola Jokić's 53-point masterpiece Sunday night was somewhat overshadowed ... the Nuggets' superstar had a heated exchange with a "fan," who turned out to be Suns' owner Mat Ishbia.

Ishbia was sitting along the baseline for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals game between the Nuggets and Suns ... when things got testy in the second quarter.

Suns forward Josh Okogie was trying to gain possession of a loose ball when he flew into the area where Ishbia was sitting, prompting Mat to check on his player. The owner was holding the basketball.

Nikola Jokic trying to get the ball from the Suns fans pic.twitter.com/5c1no0UdwH — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 8, 2023 @ohnohedidnt24

Jokić sprinted over to Ishbia and tried to take it from his arms, but the Suns' owner wasn't giving it up, which clearly ticked Nikola off.

As Jokić tries to get the ball back from the 43-year-old billionaire, the two-time MVP nudges him with his left forearm, prompting an exaggerated flop from Ishbia, who fell backwards in his seat.

Nikola Jokic on incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: “The fan put a hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us. But maybe I'm wrong.” ... "He’s a fan, isn’t he? He’s sitting on the court. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball." pic.twitter.com/ckHCmcEkyU — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) May 8, 2023 @hoopshype

Fortunately, officials quickly intervened and were able to separate everyone ... however, Nikola was slapped with a technical foul for "deliberately" making contact with Ishbia.

Ishbia reportedly told the Associated Press at halftime that he was more concerned with the outcome of the playoff game than the incident with Jokić.

"The fan put a hand on me first," Jokić told reporters after the game. "I thought the league is supposed to protect us. But maybe I'm wrong."

Mike Malone: "I think it's crazy that Nikola [Jokic] got a technical foul… He's going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be apart of the game."



Reporter: "The fan was the owner of the Suns."



MM: "I don't give a sh*t."pic.twitter.com/pMrfe1HUGE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023 @ClutchPointsApp

Meanwhile, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone supported his star player, saying he thought it was "crazy" Jokić got a technical foul for trying to get the ball from a fan, and added he doesn't "give a s***" the fan was the Suns' owner.