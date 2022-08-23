Nikola Jokić, Boban Marjanović Rage At Bogdan Bogdanović's Birthday Party

Play video content Instagram / @jokic.natalija

NBA stars Nikola Jokić and Boban Marjanović went all out for Bogdan Bogdanović's 30th birthday party ... raging their faces off with their national hoops teammates -- and the vid is nuts!!

The Serbian trio hit up the Lafayette Cuisine Cabaret Club in Beograd for the festivities .. which included live music, dancing, singing and chugging out of massive champagne bottles.

The party scene was captured by Jokić's wife ... showing the back-to-back Most Valuable Player drinking his face off throughout the night -- having an absolute blast to celebrate Bogdan's 30th.

7'4" Boban was also getting into it ... hopping around as music blared in the background.

Hotsport says the hoopers' Serbian teammates Miloš Teodosić and Pero Antić were also in attendance ... as well as a number of celebrities to keep the party going.

On top of Bogdan's cake day, Jokić has a lot to celebrate ... he just inked a five-year, $264 supermax extension this offseason, which is the richest contract in NBA history.