Woman Charged in Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Death, Alleged Butt Procedure in Hotel

There's an arrest in the death of OnlyFans Model, and Kim Kardashian look-alike, Christina Ashten Gourkani -- a woman who allegedly administered butt injections in a hotel room is in police custody.

Arrest records say cops busted 50-year-old Vivian Alexandra Gomez in Florida last month, and she's been charged with 2 felonies -- involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license. Her arrest came not long after Christina died in California.

Gomez allegedly gave Christina "several injections" of what is believed to be silicone, and the procedure was done in a Burlingame, CA hotel room, according to the Daily Post. Cops say Gomez did not have a license to practice medicine.

As we reported, Christina's family shared the news of her death on GoFundMe -- saying they got a frantic call from a family member saying Ashten was dying, and when they arrived at the hospital they found out she suffered a cardiac arrest and had passed.