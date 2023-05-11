Kirby Smart On Georgia Skipping White House Visit, 'Nothing Political About It'

Play video content

Kirby Smart is clearing the air on why Georgia won't visit the White House to celebrate its second consecutive national championship ... saying there's "nothing political about it."

The Bulldogs head coach addressed the decision to forego the tradition at the Regions Celebrity Pro-Am golf tourney in Birmingham, AL on Wednesday ... saying the time frame simply doesn't work for the program because it's hosting a football camp from June 6-8.

"Tough deal timeline-wise, it didn't work," Kirby said. "Number one time for recruiting for football coaches. When you've got 600, 700 kids coming to your campus, you can't take 200 people to the White House and have no one on campus."

He added, "The time just didn't work out. Nothing political about it, but I've been before. It's very educational. It's a great experience."

Smart said the White House usually extends the invite to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave right after the national championship game winner is crowned ... but that didn't happen this time, as POTUS was hoping to have Georgia visit on June 12.