Indeed it's Mother's Day, and while these famous moms love being in the spotlight ... there's always a little somebody taking over their IG pages and stealing the show! Come celebrate the special day with these moms and their mini-mes!

Ciara and her youngin', Si Si, both doused themselves in green "goodies" for a twinning pic, while Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi made their entrance known in matching gowns, and Serena Williams was upstaged by her little one, Alexis, posing in identical pajamas.

Check out our gallery to see all the moms with their mini-mes ... they got it from their momma!