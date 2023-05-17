You're Going to Love Playing Classic Games on This Retro Console

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Relive your favorite childhood games with an all-in-one preloaded retro gaming console!

If you're an '80s or '90s baby, take a step back in time and relive your childhood gaming experiences with this bomb Retro-Inspired Game Console.

Featuring 620 preloaded classic games, you don't need to insert cards or download games from an external source — all you have to do is plug in and play. Plus, it comes with two controllers so you can challenge your friend or sibling to an epic battle of retro gaming.

This console also features AV output so that you can connect it to your TV or screen with AV input ports for a complete gaming experience. Enjoy a wide selection of classic titles from all your favorite genres — like action, adventure, sports, and more — all in one place.

If titles like Street Fighter, Mario Bros, Tetris, Missile Command, or Soccer Brawl tickle your fancy, you absolutely need this retro console. It also scores bonus points for including your fave X-Men and Marvel superheroes. If you love all things retro (and miss the good old days of childhood gaming), this set is right up your alley.

Experience the nostalgia of classic gaming today.