Replenish Your Makeup Bag With Massive Discounts from MAC Cosmetics

Want to know how to look as good as the stars? Rocking one of their trusted makeup brands is a good start.

MAC Cosmetics has been a celebrity staple since its inception in the ‘80s, offering top-quality makeup at an accessible price point. And if you’ve been looking to fill up your makeup bag, you’re in luck — the brand is currently offering up to 50% off select products through May 28.

During this rare sale, you can take advantage of massive discounts and snag items like the Wakanda Forever Lipglass, which offers a glass-like finish or subtle sheen in special “Black Panther” packaging for just $10 — half off the usual price. More of a matte lipstick gal? You could score MAC’s iconic, velvety red “Ruby Woo” in limited-edition packaging for under $15.

This exclusive online sale also includes must-haves like MAC’s reusable fake eyelashes, mini lipsticks that tuck easily into even the tiniest clutch, and some of their iconic application brushes often touted by celebrity makeup artists. Mascara, foundations, and eyeshadow palettes are also up for grabs at massive discounts.

Act fast and score some stellar MAC Cosmetics products for up to half off through May 28.