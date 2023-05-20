What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Graduation season has commenced, so let's take a moment to honor all the grads out there, and that includes the celebs. If you can successfully bag up the changes in these two shots of Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter Ming Lee ... then a diploma will be handed to you!

The "House of Fab" fashionista was one proud momma as she recently hit the streets of Manhattan with her daughter, who wore a purple gown in an ode to her graduation from NYU. Have you thoroughly reviewed the material so you can pass this exam?