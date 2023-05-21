Transgender Girl Misses Graduation, School Allegedly Made Her Dress Like Boy
5/21/2023 3:30 PM PT
A transgender girl ended up missing her own high school graduation after the school told her to wear a suit like the guys getting their diplomas, and a judge refused to stop the school from forcing her to do so.
According to the ACLU of Mississippi, 17-year-old "L.B." was ordered by Harrison Central High School earlier this month to follow the boys' dress code for Saturday's graduation ceremony -- which included wearing "pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy.”
L.B. had already purchased a dress and heels to wear under her cap and gown ... and the ACLU ended up filing a lawsuit against the district on behalf of L.B. and her family.
However, a U.S. district judge reportedly denied the emergency plea, upholding the school's stance. Multiple reports say she ended up missing the ceremony as a result.
For those unaware, Mississippi was the first state to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports in 2021 ... Governor Tate Reeves signed another bill in February that stopped the use of hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and transitioning surgery for minors -- referring to trans youth as "a dangerous movement spreading across America."