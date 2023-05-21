Transgender Girl Misses Graduation, School Allegedly Made Her Dress Like Boy

A transgender girl ended up missing her own high school graduation after the school told her to wear a suit like the guys getting their diplomas, and a judge refused to stop the school from forcing her to do so.

According to the ACLU of Mississippi, 17-year-old "L.B." was ordered by Harrison Central High School earlier this month to follow the boys' dress code for Saturday's graduation ceremony -- which included wearing "pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy.”

L.B. had already purchased a dress and heels to wear under her cap and gown ... and the ACLU ended up filing a lawsuit against the district on behalf of L.B. and her family.

However, a U.S. district judge reportedly denied the emergency plea, upholding the school's stance. Multiple reports say she ended up missing the ceremony as a result.